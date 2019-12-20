NYPD Seeks Help Finding Teen Wanted for Questioning in Tessa Majors Case

What to Know Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College when she was stabbed in Morningside Park in what police say was a robbery

The 18-year-old fought off her attackers as best she could, biting one of them on the finger

One teen has been charged and police are still looking for other suspects

Police have released photos of one of the teens wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing death of a Barnard College student. Because of the child's age, police are not releasing his name, but they have been looking to speak with him since Majors was stabbed to death.

As of Friday, investigators are not calling the 14-year-old a suspect. But to date, he has not come in to speak with them despite repeated police contacts with his family to get him to communicate.

Investigators say they believe three teens stabbed Tessa Majors to death during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park last week. A 13-year-old is already in custody and facing charges in the murder. Another 14-year-old was questioned and released as police try to find additional evidence. And the manhunt continues for a third teen.

NYPD CrimeStoppers

Majors was in the park just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 when, according to the NYPD, she was a victim of a "robbery gone wrong."

A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the attack happened and a 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

At least two other teens have been questioned in connection to the 18-year-old's killing in Morningside Park but they were both released and not charged with any crimes.

In a hearing for the 13-year-old, police described how the group of teenagers put Majors in a chokehold and removed items from her pockets. The college freshman was able to fight back, biting one of her attackers on the finger, police said.

The teen that had been charged said he watched his friend slash Majors with a knife, according to a detective's testimony.

Detectives say the charged teen watched as Majors was stabbed at the base of the steps, feathers coming out of her jacket as she struggled to fight back. She was stabbed multiple times and managed to stagger out of the park to find a security guard for help. Majors died at a hospital.

In their statement Monday, Majors' family said they want to know "what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder. We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."

Police immediately stepped up security in the park area after Majors died. Crime statistics show more robberies were reported in Morningside Park this year than in any other park in the city.