Over 300,000 air fryers sold nationwide recalled for burn hazard

Empower Brands issued a voluntary recall on Dec. 14 for approximately 319,000 air fryers

By Gerardo Pons

Recalled air fryers photo
US CPSC

Air fryers sold at major retailers such as Target, Kohl's and Walmart are being recalled due to potential burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

According to the CPSC, Empower Brands issued a voluntary recall on Dec. 14 for approximately 319,000 PowerXL Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers due to a potential burn hazard.

A faulty component used to combine or separate two food baskets inside the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard for users, according to the recall.

Recalled models

  1. Black or cinnamon-colored 9-quart DUAF-005
  2. Black or cinnamon-colored 10-quart DUAF-10

Empower Brands said it has received 41 reports of the air fryers breaking during use, with three of those resulting in injuries.

The air fryers were sold nationwide online or at retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Kohl's from Aug. 2021 to Oct. 2023, CPSC said.

How to request a refund

To receive a full refund, CPSC asks anyone who bought the affected models to stop using them and contact Empower Brands by calling 866-704-9370 to receive a full refund. Customers can also visit www.prodprotect.com/recall/dualbasket for more information.

