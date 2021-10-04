Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $685 Million for Monday's Drawing

The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger Monday as the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The longer the game does without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

But after 40 consecutive drawings without a Powerball winner, maybe Monday night's 41st attempt will be different.

There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20.

The $685 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $485.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials are quick to note that even as no one wins the jackpot, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.