‘Region-Wide’ Coronavirus Order to Impact Bay Area Residents

San Francisco Bay Area authorities are poised to announce Monday afternoon a sweeping six-county stay at home order effecting nearly 7 million people as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals told NBC News that six counties - Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara -- will require all residents to stay at home and not report to work unless they have essential jobs including health care works, first responders and other key personnel to keep government services running. The order will be effective midnight tonight.

All non essential businesses with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies will be told to close in the near term as authorities assess the impact of the pandemic, said Goethals, who is also a prosecutor and has a masters in public health.

"Everyone needs to go home and stay home" Goethals said.

He did not immediately say how authorities would enforce the order but noted this was a move to help "flatten the curb." It also was not immediately clear when or if other nearby counties beside the six would join the directive.

A press conference on the matter is set for 1 p.m.