US Senate

Senate Passes Hate Crime Bill Responding to Wave of Violence Against Asian Americans

The House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, considered a similar version of the bill introduced by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., on Wednesday

Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images

The Senate passed legislation Thursday targeting anti-Asian hate crimes after an uptick of incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers approved the measure in a 94-1 vote. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only member to oppose the bill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The legislation, introduced by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, in March, would direct the Department of Justice to expedite the review of hate crimes related to Covid-19 that were reported to law enforcement agencies and help them establish ways to report such incidents online and perform public outreach.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Daunte Wright 13 hours ago

Hundreds Gather for Minneapolis Funeral of Daunte Wright

DC statehood 9 hours ago

DC Statehood Bill Approved by House in Party Line Vote as Senate Fight Looms

The bill would also direct the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue best-practices guidance on how to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

US Senateanti-asian hate crime
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us