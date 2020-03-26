US Charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro With Drug Trafficking

Attorney General William Barr announced the filing of criminal charges against senior officials of the government of Venezuela, including President Nicolas Maduro, accusing them of involvement in the country's illegal drug trafficking.

Maduro and others "expressly intended to flood the U.S. with cocaine," Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said. Prosecutors accused the Venezuelan officials of engaging with FARC rebels in Colombia as part of the conspiracy.

The U.S. and Maduro have long been at odds over the country's extensive corruption. The Trump administration backed a leader of the opposition, Juan Guaido, instead of Maduro. Tensions between the two countries began to deteriorate when Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor, became president in 1999. He villainized the US and other countries he accused of taking advantage of Venezuela.

Maduro “helped manage and ultimately lead” a criminal organization known as the Cartel of the Suns, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Under his leadership, the cartel “sought not only to enrich its members and enhance their power, but also to flood the United States with cocaine and inflict the drug’s harmful and addictive effects on users in this country.”

The indictment said Maduro and other cartel members, “prioritized using cocaine as a weapon against America and importing as much cocaine as possible into the United States.”

The criminal charges said Maduro personally negotiated multi-ton shipments of cocaine and coordinated relations with Honduras and other countries to facilitate the illegal drug trade.

Five other Venezuelans were charged in the indictment, including Diosdado Cabello Rondon, president of Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios, former director of the country’s military intelligence agency and leaders of the FARC terror group, which became one of the largest producers of cocaine in the world.

Last month, the International Narcotics Control Board said a criminal structure, including parts of the Venezuela government and military, was heavily involved in drug trafficking. "There are indications that in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, criminal groups have succeeded in infiltrating government security forces, forming an informal network known as the 'Cartel of the Suns' to facilitate the passage of illicit drugs into and out the country."

Barr announced the charges at a mid-morning news conference streamed online with federal prosecutors in Miami and New York appearing remotely.