critter corner

Wally the emotional support alligator stolen in Georgia, released into swamp

'The swamp is very large and the trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none,' a Facebook post says

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An alligator rescue group has offered to help find Wally -- an emotional support alligator well-known in the Philadelphia region after being denied entry to a Phillies game -- that was recently stolen during a trip south and released into the wild.

The Wallygator Facebook page has been sharing updates on the search for Wally since late last week.

The theft apparently occurred on Sunday, April 21, in Brunswick, Georgia, according to Wally's owner Joie Henney.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After the initial post on Wally being stolen, the gator's owner on Sunday reported that Wally was taken by a person who likes to drop gators in people's yards "to terrorize them." The state department of natural resources then got a trapper who captured Wally and released him into a swamp with fellow alligators.

"The swamp is very large and the trapper said the chances of them finding Wally is slim to none," the post read.

In stepped the Gator Boys to try and recover Wally, but as of Monday, April 29, 2024, they were still gathering info to track down Wally's exact location.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Animals and Wildlife 25 mins ago

House votes to remove federal protections for gray wolves in 48 states

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Takeaways from the start of week 2 of testimony in Trump's hush money trial

For now, the "Where's Wally" search continues.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us