White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday's trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

She also said she had two "socially distanced" meetings with the President on Monday, but he was not considered a close contact.

Psaki previously tested positive for the virus in October.