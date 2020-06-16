One of Two Men Killed at Sylmar Family Gathering Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men fatally shot at a family gathering in Sylmar over the weekend by unidentified assailants who remain at large.

The shooting occurred in the 12900 block of Borden Avenue, near Sylmar High School, about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Ivan Flores, 35, of Sylmar died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. Another man died at a hospital. His name was withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

A third man was treated at a hospital and released.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a red car pulled up to the location and three men wearing red hooded sweatshirts and bandannas jumped out of the vehicle, and one or more of them fired into the crowd. The men got back into the car and fled. A motive for the crime was unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD's Mission Division at 818-838-9800. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.