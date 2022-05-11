A wind-driven wildfire burning along the Orange County coast ripped through at least a dozen multimillion-dollar homes Wednesday.

The Coastal Fire spread in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach and advanced to estates on a hillside overlooking the ocean. Residents near the fire were asked to evacuate.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The fire originated near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

These aerial images were captured by NewsChopper4.