Former National Security Adviser John Bolton was so disturbed by Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainians to investigate President Donald Trump’s political opponents that he called it a “drug deal,” former White House official Fiona Hill reportedly told Congress on Monday.
Hill, the former top Europe expert in Trump’s White House, testified that Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September, told her he wanted no part of the effort by Giuliani and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, a person in the room for Hill’s testimony told NBC News.
The New York Times first reported details of Hill's testimony Monday night.
"I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up," Bolton told Hill according to the testimony, the Times reported.
Hill testified that Bolton told her to report the situation to the top lawyer at the National Security Council, John Eisenberg, according to the person in the room for Monday’s closed-door hearing. Bolton also was said to have referred to Giuliani as a "hand grenade."