Elections 2020

Los Angeles County Releases Maps of Vote Centers and Drop-Off Ballot Boxes

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the drop-off or vote-by-mail system are the safest ways to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Maps of the drop-off ballot boxes and vote centers in Los Angeles County that will be available for the general election are now accessible online, and the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is encouraging residents to make a plan to vote early.

“All you have to do is put your ballot in the mail or at one of the 398 drop boxes across L.A. County,” Hahn said.

People can also take their completed vote-by-mail ballot and “skip the line” to drop it off in-person at any vote center.

Select voting centers will open Oct. 24, with all centers open by Oct. 30. All vote centers will follow state and county public health and safety guidelines, Hahn said.

The map of vote centers and their availability can be found at locator.lavote.net/locations/vc. The locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found at locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/.

More information can be found at LAVote.net.

