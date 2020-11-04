Sarmiento Emerges Victorious in Santa Ana Mayor Race, First New Mayor in 26 Years

Santa Ana City Councilman Vicente Sarmiento will become the city's first new mayor since 1994.

Sarmiento emerged atop a six-candidate field in Tuesday's election and will replace termed-out Mayor Miguel Pulido, who has been on the City Council since 1986 and served as mayor since 1994.

SANTA ANA 100% reporting

Among those running to replace him were former council members Claudia Alvarez and Cecilia Iglesias, and current members Sarmiento and Jose Solorio.

Sarmiento has been on the council since 2007.

In another race of note, Republican Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, the vice chairman of the board, appeared to have emerged victorious in his bid for another term, outlasting Democratic Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras. It was unclear how many ballots might remain to be counted in the race, but Do had roughly 53% of the vote early Wednesday.

In Senate District 29, former state Sen. Josh Newman was nearing a return to Sacramento. He was holding a narrow lead Wednesday over incumbent GOP Sen. Ling Ling Chang. Chang replaced Newman in the Senate when Newman was recalled in 2018, after he cast a decisive vote for a gas tax increase.

