Decision 2020

Sarmiento Emerges Victorious in Santa Ana Mayor Race, First New Mayor in 26 Years

Among those running to replace him were former council members Claudia Alvarez and Cecilia Iglesias, and current members Sarmiento and Jose Solorio.

By City News Service

City of Santa Ana

Santa Ana City Councilman Vicente Sarmiento will become the city's first new mayor since 1994.

Sarmiento emerged atop a six-candidate field in Tuesday's election and will replace termed-out Mayor Miguel Pulido, who has been on the City Council since 1986 and served as mayor since 1994.

  • SANTA ANA

    100% reporting

    • Vicente Sarmiento

      33%

      22,508

    • Claudia Alvarez

      22%

      14,833

    • Cecilia Iglesias

      21%

      14,167

    • Jose Solorio

      16%

      11,113

    • George Collins

      6%

      4,293

    • Mark Lopez

      2%

      1,413

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

LA to Consider Allowing Businesses to Refuse Service to Customers Not Wearing Masks

Decision 2020 7 hours ago

A Heart Transplant Nor a Global Pandemic Stopped This Patient From Voting

Among those running to replace him were former council members Claudia Alvarez and Cecilia Iglesias, and current members Sarmiento and Jose Solorio.

Sarmiento has been on the council since 2007.

In another race of note, Republican Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, the vice chairman of the board, appeared to have emerged victorious in his bid for another term, outlasting Democratic Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras. It was unclear how many ballots might remain to be counted in the race, but Do had roughly 53% of the vote early Wednesday.

In Senate District 29, former state Sen. Josh Newman was nearing a return to Sacramento. He was holding a narrow lead Wednesday over incumbent GOP Sen. Ling Ling Chang. Chang replaced Newman in the Senate when Newman was recalled in 2018, after he cast a decisive vote for a gas tax increase.

For these and other race results, visit https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/elections/results-page.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Santa Ana
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us