Hundreds of Vote Centers Are Opening in SoCal. Here's How to Find One

What to Know More vote centers will open Friday in Southern California, including 650 more locations in Los Angeles County.

Any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of location and the voter's home address.

Nearly 2 million ballots had already been received as of Wednesday in Los Angeles County.

About 650 more vote centers will open Friday in Los Angeles County as the early voting continues at a record pace days before the Nov. 3 election.

County-by-County: Click here to find out where you can cast your ballot before Election Day.

More than 100 vote centers opened in Los Angeles County last weekend. Locations include Staples Center, SoFi Stadium, the Forum, Dodger Stadium and Banc of California Stadium.

The county also has a list of locations of 400 vote-by-mail dropboxes.

Orange County will also open more than 100 vote centers Friday, including a superset vote center at Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks.

Pop-up vote centers opened Oct. 24 in Orange County.

Any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of location and the voter's home address. Residents can either use the voting machines at the center or drop off the mail-in ballots that were sent to every registered voter.

The centers will be open every day through the Tuesday election.

Sites in Riverside County will be open Oct. 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In San Bernardino County, voting began Oct. 5 at the county registrar's office, then other locations opened the week before Election Day.

Early voting locations open Oct. 31 in Ventura County. Click here for a list of ballot dropbox locations.

The vote center concept replaces the traditional precinct system, which required voters to cast ballots at designated locations on election day. Election officials hope the availability of vote centers will encourage people to cast their ballots early, reducing the possibility of long lines at polling places on election night.

The early voting message appears to be having an impact. According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office, nearly 2 million ballots had already been received as of Wednesday, roughly five times the number that were returned by this point in 2016's presidential election.

More than half of those ballots have been collected from drop boxes that are located across the county, according to the clerk's office.

In addition to helping prevent long lines on election night, election officials say voting early will also help speed the process of ballot-counting.

Although election officials are urging people to vote early, people who wait til the last minute can still get their ballots in. New rules this year allow the counting of any mail-in ballot that is postmarked by Tuesday and received as late as Nov. 20.

Officials have 30 days after the election to tally all ballots and certify the results.