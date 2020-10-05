When and Where You Can Cast Your Ballot Before Election Day in Southern California

What to Know County elections offices are open for in-person voting.

Vote centers will be open later in October.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to all registered voters in California.

Southern California voters can cast ballots in-person at county elections offices and other locations ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

You'll need to check with your county elections office listed below. Secure ballot dropbox locations also will be available.

As for mail-in ballots, those will will be sent to voters the week of Oct. 5. Under an order issued by the governor, county elections offices in California will send mail-in ballots to all registered votes.

LA County Vote by Mail Drop Boxes

Click markers for details

Los Angeles County

Voting at the county registrar-recorder office begins Oct. 5.

Select vote centers open for in-person voting Oct. 24. All locations will be open beginning Oct. 30. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county also has a list of locations of 400 vote-by-mail dropboxes.

More Information: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office

Orange County

There are a few options for in-person early voting in Orange County -- vote centers, mobile locations and the supersite at Honda Center.

Pop-up vote centers open Oct. 24. Early voting locations, including the Honda Center in Anaheim, will be open for voting and ballot drop-off Oct. 30.

Click here for a list of secure ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Orange County Registrar of Voters

Riverside County

Voting at the registrar of voters office begins Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be open Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and for the three days before Election Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other sites will be open Oct. 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a list of ballot dropoff locations.

More Information: Riverside County Registrar of Voters

San Bernardino County

Voting begins Oct. 5 at the county registrar's office, then other locations open the week before Election Day.

More Information: San Bernardino County Elections Office

Ventura County

Early voting locations open Oct. 31 in Ventura County. Click here for a list of ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Ventura County Registrar of Voters

With early voting drawing crowds to polling locations across the country, NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker has safety tips for voters heading to the polls. Bringing your own pen and social distancing in line are just some ways you can stay safe from COVID-19 this election.

Election Day Voting

On Election Day, you can vote in-person, or drop off your mail-in ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Under California elections code, voters who are in line by the time polls close must be allowed to cast ballots.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3.