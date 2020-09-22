Score One for Democracy Because Inglewood's New NFL Stadium Will Also Be a Vote Center

What to Know SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is hosting its first NFL season.

The mind-blowing new football stadium will also serve as a voting center, starting Oct. 30.

Any voter can cast a ballot at the SoFi Stadium vote center -- or any other center -- regardless of where they live.

SoFi Stadium, the ornate new home of the Rams and Chargers, will serve as a vote center for the November election, elections officials announced Tuesday.

The sprawling property at the former Hollywood Park race track location joins other Southland venues such as Staples Center, Dodger Stadium and the Forum that will allow people to cast ballots while allowing ample space for social distancing mandated by the coronavirus pandemic. USC's Galen Center was also added as a vote-center venue on Tuesday.

"This is a touchdown for democracy,'' quipped Dean Logan, county registrar-recorder/county clerk. "Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020."

The announcement was made on National Voter Registration Day, a coast-to-coast effort to encourage people to take part in the upcoming election. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19.

The vote center at SoFi Stadium will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. Any voter can cast a ballot at the SoFi Stadium vote center -- or any other center -- regardless of where they live.

Reporters in a dozen cities mailed 155 letters on a single Friday in mid-August to measure the Postal Service's on-time performance. Though half the letters reached their destinations within two business days, two weeks later a couple have yet to arrive. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Voters will be able to enter the stadium property at Prairie Avenue and Arbor Vitae, then turn right on District Drive and park in Lot N. The vote center itself will itself will be located at the NFL Trailer.

Officials said the center will adhere to all state and county health regulations mandated by the pandemic, including face coverings and frequent cleaning, including cleaning of each voting station after every use. Voters will also be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social-distancing measures.

