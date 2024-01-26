‘It's not who I am.' After corruption case sentence, ex-LA Councilman Huizar asks for forgiveness

Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar asked for forgiveness and said he is ready to face the consequences of his actions after he was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for what prosecutors called "corruption on a massive scale."

Huizar, 55, of Boyle Heights, pleaded guilty a year ago to federal counts of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and tax evasion. On Friday, he was sentenced for serving as what a judge described as the architect of a scheme that involved at least $1.5 million in cash and benefits in exchange for Huizar's help in approving downtown LA real estate projects.

He also was ordered to pay $443,905 in restitution to the City of Los Angeles and $38,792 in restitution to the IRS.

When you're involved in high-stakes games and politics, you don't imagine to be in this situation, but unfortunately I am. José Huizar

In an interview with NBCLA Friday afternoon following the hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Huizar reflected on his time on the council representing District 14, which includes downtown LA and surrounding communities, and asked to be forgiven.

"I'd like to think I made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people in my district and the city as a whole," Huizar said. "This process painted a picture of someone who I am not. I know who I am. I just hope to move on from this and I just hope to move on from this now and heal. There’s a lot of healing to do. I love this city, I love my constituents. I hope I didn’t let them down.

"It’s hard. It’s something that no one would want to go through and I never imagined myself going through something like this. Nobody does. When you're involved in high-stakes games and politics, you don't imagine to be in this situation but unfortunately I am. Like I said, I know who I am and this process made me out to be someone who I'm not."

U.S. District Judge John Walter announced the decision late Friday morning in Los Angeles federal court. The judge said Huizar was given a high degree of trust by the public, but that trust was broken by what he called a corruption scheme for which served as an architect.

Huizar's defense attorney sought a 9-year sentence.

Huizar represented the district, including downtown Los Angeles and surrounding communities, from 2005 until his resignation in 2020.

"When I read the papers, when I see the headlines, it’s not who I am deep down inside," Huizar told NBCLA. "It's not someone I want to be portrayed. Especially for my kids. But also for those who were inspired by my story. Coming to this country with nothing, living in poverty, being able to make something of myself, provide for my family and represent my community. Now, I feel I let people down because I had to go through this, but I hope people do see the positive things I did and balance with the prospects and what I have to face now with the consequences of my actions.

"I'd like to ask forgiveness. First to my family, to the city of LA and my constituents as well. We worked well together to improve the district in the 15 years I represented my constituents."

In a brief statement before he was sentenced, Huizar apologized to his family and the city. He was ordered to surrender to authorities to begin serving his sentence on April 30.

After Friday's hearing, prosecutors said Huizar's actions led to one of the "most prolific RICO cases in the history of Los Angeles," adding that RICO cases are usually reserved for criminal organizations.

"These are good people. These are hard-working people. These are people who deserved better," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said of Huizar's constituents. "Instead of acting with honesty, he chose to act with greed. And, instead of public service, he chose corruption on a massive scale."

Huizar's attorneys called him an "evangelist" for large development projects in an effort to make LA a world class city. In his plea agreement, Huizar admitted to leading the so-called CD-14 Enterprise, which operated as a pay-to-play scheme. Huizar, assisted by others, unlawfully used his office to give favorable treatment to real estate developers who financed and facilitated cash bribes, campaign donations and other illicit benefits, prosecutors argued.

"For years, defendant operated his pay-to-play scheme in the city of Los Angeles to monetize his public position and leverage his political clout for over $1.5 million dollars in cash bribes, gambling chips, luxury trips, political contributions, prostitutes, extravagant meals, services, concerts, and other gifts," according to a memo filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. "If anyone dared rebuff his call to pay bribes, he punished them and their city projects, threatening developers with indefinitely delayed projects and financial peril."

Members and associates of the CD-14 Enterprise also included lobbyists, consultants, and other city officials and staffers, who sought to personally enrich themselves and their families and associates in exchange for official acts. They included George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant, real estate development consultant George Chiang, political fundraiser Justin Jangwoo Kim, and lobbyist Morrie Goldman, among others. Each pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation.