Reptiles Displaced in Oxnard Garage Fire

By Associated Press

Estranged_Husband_in_court.jpg
Getty Images

Authorities said a fire in an Oxnard garage has displaced three people and a large number of reptiles.

The Ventura County Star reports Sunday that Oxnard firefighters found a dozen or two dozen reptiles after battling an electric fire in a detached garage on Saturday.

Oxnard Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve McNaughten says the animals included a boa constrictor and a six-foot-long lizard.

He says several animals died in the blaze in the city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

McNaughten says the Red Cross typically helps with displaced house pets but additional help was sought due to the large number of reptiles.

