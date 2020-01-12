Eagle Rock

Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes Into Eagle Rock Home

LAFD said the driver fell asleep at the wheel causing him to hit the garage portion of the home.

By City News Service and Gene Kang

A motorist plowed an SUV into the garage of an Eagle Rock home Sunday morning and paramedics rushed at least one person to an area hospital from the crash, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Avenue 45 at 2:24 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department, in response to a  "car versus house" call.

LAFD said the driver fell asleep at the wheel causing him to hit the garage portion of the home. No one was in the garage at the time of the crash. After the driver hit the garage the car rolled over.

Paramedics rushed at the driver to an area hospital where he had non life-threatening injuries. Prange said, adding that building and safety inspectors were not called out to the
location.

This article tagged under:

Eagle Rockrollover crash
