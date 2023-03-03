Tommy Lasorda

This Stretch of the 5 Freeway Will Be Dedicated to Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda

Part of the 5 Freeway in Fullerton will be called Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A stretch of Southern California freeway will be dedicated Saturday to Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda.

Part of the 5 Freeway in Fullerton will be named in the World Series winning manager's honor in a ceremony Saturday. State lawmakers passed a bill two years ago to designate the freeway section in Orange County as Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway.

The exact location of the sign is before Lincoln Avenue on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway. Northbound drivers will see the sign before Ball Road.

The location is just northwest of Disneyland and the Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Lasorda, who led the Dodgers to two World Series titles, lived in Fullerton since the Dodgers arrived in Los Angeles in 1958.

"Fullerton held a very special place in Tommy's heart, and we know how proud he would be to be standing here today," said Stan Kasten, president & CEO of Los Angeles Dodgers, in a statement.

The bill was authored by Los Angeles and Orange County representative, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.

The ceremony Saturday morning will serve as the kickoff to the West Fullerton Little League opening ceremonies at James Carter Field.

One of baseball's biggest personalities, Lasorda died in January 2021 at age 93.

He most recently served as advisor to the Dodgers during his 71 years of service to the storied franchise. He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96.

This article tagged under:

Tommy LasordaDodgers
