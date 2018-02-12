 Feb. 13 Olympics in Photos: US Takes Gold in Halfpipe, Skiing Wipeouts - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Olympics Results, Today's Previews
OLY-LA
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Feb. 13 Olympics in Photos: US Takes Gold in Halfpipe, Skiing Wipeouts

February 13 competition highlights from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. See previous days »
More Photo Galleries
Adam Rippon's Cutest Moments
Feb. 12 Olympics Photos: Nagasu Makes History, US Gets Gold
Connect With Us
AdChoices