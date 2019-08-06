Players' Weekend is Back and So Are The Angels' Nickname Jerseys - NBC Southern California
Players' Weekend is Back and So Are The Angels' Nickname Jerseys

By Jonathan Fernandez

Published 5 hours ago

    Mike Trout #27 and Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels talk as they warm up before the start of the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Anaheim, California. All players across MLB will wear nicknames on their backs as well as colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth-league uniforms during Players Weekend.

    Major League Baseball Players' Weekend is back for the third straight year and the Los Angeles Angels will give players the opportunity to showcase a bit more of their personalities Aug. 23-25. 

    This years' jerseys will be black and white, a change from past seasons. That will allow custom accessories such as bats, compression sleeves and catchers equipment to stand out.

    The jerseys will once again feature nicknames chosen by the players, displaying their humor and creativity. This has led to some mixed results in terms of creativity in the past, and this year is no different.

    One of the best from the Angels comes from Ty Buttrey, who will have the peach and tree emojis on the back of his jersey in a very 2019 phonetic spelling of his name.

    Buttrey won't be the only Angel using emojis on his jersey. Outfielder Justin Upton will be wearing "J (UP ARROW EMOJI)" in reference to the first letter of his first name and the first syllable of his last name.

    Two-time MVP Mike Trout will be wearing "KIIIIID" despite turning 28 this week.

    Shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Shohei Ohtani decided to go with their longtime nicknames, "SIMBA" and "SHOWTIME," respectively.

    Albert Pujols was another player who paid tribute to his longtime nickname "The Machine" and his Hispanic heritage by translating it to "LA MAQUINA."

    Pitchers Dillon Peters and Andrew Heaney went with something a little more creative and appetizing, going with "DILLYPICKLES" and "HEANDOG," respectively.

    For every funny and creative nickname an Angels' players came up with, however, there was an equally less creative counterpart. 

    Outfielder Brian Goodwin opted for "GOODWIN," which is probably the least creative choice in all of the majors. Griffin Canning and Taylor Cole went with "GRIFF" and "T.C.," respectively. 

    Players will also have the option to pay tribute to Tyler Skaggs by wearing a patch in his honor.

    The full list of nicknames for the Angels are listed below:

    Justin Anderson: "ANDO"

    Luke Bard: "BARDO"

    Jaime Barria: "YAN"

    Cam Bedrosian: "BEDROCK"

    Ty Buttrey: "(PEACH, TREE EMOJIS)"

    Kole Calhoun: "KOLESKI"

    Griffin Canning: "GRIFF"

    Taylor Cole: "T.C."

    David Fletcher: "FLETCH"

    Luis Garcia: "AMADITO"

    Brian Goodwin: "GOODWIN"

    Andrew Heaney: "HEANDOG"

    Tommy La Stella: "TL"

    Shohei Ohtani: "SHOWTIME"

    Felix Pena: "LA BEFLA"

    Dillon Peters: "DILLYPICKLEZ"

    Albert Pujols: "LA MÁQUINA"

    JC Ramirez: "J.C. TIME"

    Luis Rengifo: "FIFO"

    Hansel Robles: "CABALLO BLANCO"

    Andrelton Simmons: "SIMBA"

    Kevan Smith: "SMITTY"

    Max Stassi: "STASSINELLI"

    Jose Suarez: "RANCISS"

    Matt Thaiss: "MATTY"

    Wilfredo Tovar: "WILFRI"

    Mike Trout: "KIIIIID"

    Justin Upton: "J (UP ARROW EMOJI) "

    Jared Walsh: "WALSHY"

