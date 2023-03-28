Baseball Is Back. Here's How to Watch NBCLA's Opening Day Coverage

What to Know Watch NBCLA's live coverage of MLB's opening day on Thursday, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Dodgers open the season at home against the Diamondbacks.

The start of the 2023 season brings new rules designed to speed up the pace of play.

Major League Baseball's opening day is almost here.

And, with it comes the excitement and optimism of a new season, one filled with new faces on new teams, new rules and old rivalries.

Join us at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for opening day coverage and a look ahead to the season. Here's how to watch.

Dodgers Opening Day

The Dodgers open 2023 at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The 111-win Dodgers were stunned in the 2022 NL Division Series by the Padres, who are among the challengers in a division that has been dominated by LA. The Dodgers have won nine of the last 10 NL West titles.

"It is a good division. It has been for a number of years," said Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. "The Diamondbacks have gotten better. Their rotation’s good. They’ve got some guys who can really hit. The Giants as well, but obviously the Padres. They beat us last year in the playoffs. They have a good team. We like our chances, though."

The Dodgers said farewell to All-Star Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner during the offseason. They also have some key injuries going into opening day.

Shortstop Gavin Lux is out for the year after tearing an ACL. All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin is on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ankle. Pitcher Blake Treinen is on the 60-day injured list after right shoulder surgery. Pitcher Daniel Hudson is making progress after an ACL tear. All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery and could possibly return late in the season.

LA will turn to left-handed pitcher Julio Urías to start on Thursday. The honor has gone to three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Kershaw nine times since 2011.

NL West rival San Francisco opens the season at 10:30 a.m. PT against the Yankees in New York. The Padres host the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. The Angels are in Oakland to take on the A's at 7:07 p.m.