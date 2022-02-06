WATCH: Olympic Speed Skating Legend Sven Kramer Finishes Final Race

We likely saw the final time Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer would race a 5000m event at the Olympics.

Kramer, 35, finished in ninth in the 5000m speed skating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The native of the Netherlands finished with a time of 6:17.04.

The 35-year-old is the most decorated male speed skater in Olympic history. He won gold in the 5000m in the previous three Olympics and took silver in 2006 as well.

He also earned a gold medal in team pursuit event in 2014, a silver in the 10000m event in 2014 and won two bronze medals in team pursuit events in 2006 and 2010.

Kramer had previously held the Olympic record in the 5000m race before his countryman Patrick Roest beat it at these Olympics. However, minutes later, Sweden's Nils van der Poel surpassed Roest's time to win gold and set a new Olympic record with a time of 6:08.84.