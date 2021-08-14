Cody Bellinger Sends Dodgers Past Mets 2-1 in 10 innings

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Mets 2-1 on Saturday night after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off New York starter Taijuan Walker.

The 10-inning win was the second in two nights for the Dodgers, who were 1-12 in extra-inning games entering the series opener Friday.

Yennsy Diaz (0-2) struck out Chris Taylor before Bellinger, who hooked a potential go-ahead double just foul down the first-base line in the seventh, laced one a few feet inside the line this time to score automatic runner Corey Seager.

Phil Bickford (2-1) got the final two outs of the ninth and struck out the first two batters in the 10th before Corey Knebel retired Brandon Nimmo to earn his third save.

Bellinger’s clutch hit decided a game that began with a taut pitching duel between Walker and Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Neither allowed a hit until Michael Conforto homered for the Mets just beyond the grasp of right fielder Billy McKinney with two outs in the fourth.