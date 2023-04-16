Cody Bellinger's Triumphant Return to Dodger Stadium Lifts Cubs to 3-2 Win Over Dodgers in Rubber Match

Patrick Wisdom homered for the third straight game, Cody Bellinger also went deep and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday.

Wisdom and Bellinger connected back-to-back in the sixth inning, and the Cubs took two of three in the series. Drew Smyly (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who scored six runs all weekend. Julio Urías (3-1) gave up two earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, the first time this season he allowed multiple runs in a start.

Wisdom became the third Cubs player to hit three home runs in a series at Dodger Stadium, joining Dave Kingman and Gary Matthews.

Bellinger then launched his third homer of the season, capping a memorable return to Los Angeles for the former Dodgers slugger after receiving a standing ovation on Friday and snatching away a home run on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs throws his bat in the air after hitting a one run homer run against starting pitcher Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Dodgers caught a break in the seventh, cutting it to 3-2 when right fielder Seiya Suzuki lost Mookie Betts’ fly ball in the sun and Taylor scored.

Taylor nailed the left-field foul pole for his fourth homer to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the third.

The Cubs tied it on a bloop, two-out single by Luis Torrens that scored Bellinger in the fifth, but couldn’t take the lead. Urías got Ian Happ to ground out with the bases loaded.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: C Will Smith was placed on the injured list because of a concussion. Smith, put on the seven-day IL retroactive to Thursday, missed the past two games because he hadn’t been feeling well. The Dodgers initially believed Smith was dealing with an illness before further testing led to the diagnosis of a head injury. With Smith unavailable, Los Angeles signed journeyman catcher Austin Wynns, and he will start on Monday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0) takes the mound Monday for the first of three games at Oakland. Wesneski lasted only 1 1/3 innings against Seattle on Tuesday, getting tagged for five hits with four walks before exiting the shortest start of his career.

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (1-1) starts Monday to open a three-game series against the New York Mets. May, who allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings at San Francisco on Tuesday, has yet to give up a home run in three starts this season.