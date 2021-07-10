Dodgers Break Multiple Records in 22-1 Rout of Diamondbacks

Justin Turner and Mookie Betts both hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice, and the Los Angeles Dodgers matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1 on Saturday night.

#Dodgers have tied the franchise record with 8 home runs. (last set in 2019) — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 11, 2021

Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium.

The 22 runs tonight is the most at Dodger Stadium by the #Dodgers in franchise history. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 11, 2021

The two grand slams hit by Turner and Betts marked the second time the Dodgers have hit two grand slams in a game this season. Pollock and Matt Beaty both did it against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 2nd. According to Stats by STATS, they are the first team in MLB history to have two different games with two grand slams in a single game.

The @Dodgers are the first team in MLB history to hit 2 grand slams in a game twice in the same season. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 11, 2021

Also according to Stats by STATS, the Dodgers are the first team in baseball history to have a total of eight home runs, two grand slams, and two separate sets of back-to-back home runs in the same game. For reference, no team has ever accomplished those three things in a season, let alone in one game.

Tonight the @Dodgers had:



-8 home runs

-2 grand slams

-2 separate sets of back-to-back HR



They are the first team in MLB history to accomplish all 3 of those single-game feats in the same season, let alone all in one game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 11, 2021

The Dodgers led 9-0 after two innings and breezed behind the pitching of Walker Buehler, who was chosen as an All-Star Game replacement Saturday.

Buehler (9-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

The Dodgers won for just the second time in their last six games. They scored in just four different innings, but broke loose in a big way — five runs in the first, four more in the second, seven runs in the seventh and six in the eighth.

Turner, added earlier in the day to the All-Star team, hit his first career grand slam in the second inning off starter Caleb Smith (2-6). Smith never recorded an out in the second before departing, giving up nine runs on six hits with three walks while recording just three outs.

A grand slam from All-Star Justin Turner. pic.twitter.com/w6fU4bjVYP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2021

Betts hit his fifth slam in the seventh. The Dodgers top the majors with nine grand slams this year.

Pujols connected in the seventh and eighth, giving him 675 career home runs. His last homer came off Arizona outfielder Josh Reddick, who got the last two outs.

Tío Albert, no chill. pic.twitter.com/SHNSEmtzmR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2021

Bellinger and Pollock hit back-to-back home runs in the first. McKinstry and Pujols went back-to-back in the seventh.

The Dodgers sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Smith, taking a 2-0 lead on Max Muncy's double that scored Betts and Chris Taylor.

Muncy, Taylor and Betts already had been named National League All-Stars, with Betts bowing out of Tuesday’s game because unspecified injuries.

The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.

The Dodgers’ 22 runs tied an LA record and are the most runs ever scored in a game at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QJwRatMy9C — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2021

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kole Calhoun, who had not played since April 27 because of a strained left hamstring, was activated from the 60-day injured list and started in right field. … INF Asdrubal Cabrera was placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, while INF/OF Andrew Young was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Dodgers: Betts said Saturday that an accumulation of “nagging” injuries led to his decision to pass on Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Betts still started in right field Saturday and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game. … LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the injured list with left forearm inflammation, played catch Saturday, one day after an MRI showed no serious injury.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.60 ERA) to the mound Sunday, while the Dodgers counter with RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.11) in the first-half finale for both teams.