Dodgers Bring Back LHP Alex Wood on One-Year Deal

Alex Wood is back in Dodger blue.

The left-hander, who turned 29 years old today, spent three and a half seasons with the Dodgers after he was acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline in 2015. Wood was 31-20, with a 3.46 ERA and 401 strikeouts in his four seasons with Los Angeles.

Wood was traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2019 season, in a deal that included Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig for Homer Bailey, Josiah Gray, and Jeter Downs.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Wood was injured for most of the season with a lingering back issue, and made just seven starts, going 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

Wood returns to a Dodgers' rotation that lost left-handers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill this winter. The Dodgers are expected to audition young arms Julio Urias, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin for their starting rotation, and signed Jimmy Nelson last week as well.

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, and reportedly is a one-year, $4 million deal, which includes up to $6 million in performance incentives.