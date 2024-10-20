Dodgers face uphill battle against Mets in Game 6 without Freddie Freeman, Michael Kopech to start for LA

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they gear up for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers hold a 3-2 lead over the New York Mets, just one win away from clinching their record-setting 25th National League pennant. But it won’t come easy—not with two crucial players, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Gavin Lux, absent from the lineup.

Freeman, who has been a linchpin in the Dodgers' offense all season, is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. The team made the call to rest him for another day, a decision that could reverberate throughout should they lose on Sunday.

Lux, another key piece, also won’t be in the lineup. Lux, a left-handed hitter likely would have been out of the lineup anyway against left-hander Sean Manaea. But Freeman, who faced Manaea in Game 2, is a little bit of a surprise even though he went 0-for-5 in that game.

Switch-hitter Tommy Edman is back in the cleanup spot, just as he was in the 10-2 victory in Game 4 of the series. Chris Taylor starts at second base.

How Will the Dodgers Handle Manaea Without Freeman and Lux?

Sean Manaea, the Mets' southpaw, is no stranger to the Dodgers. He handed them one of their worst losses of the postseason in Game 2 of the series, allowing just two with seven strikeouts, across five innings.

With Freeman and Lux out of the picture, the Dodgers will have to depend on Max Muncy, who will slide over to first base and bat fifth. While Muncy brings a potent left-handed bat, he homered off Manaea in Game 2.

Freeman’s absence is monumental not just for his bat, but for his leadership and ability to work counts. He thrives in high-pressure situations and can change the course of a game with one swing. Losing him is a massive blow, as he provides a layer of protection in the lineup that makes pitchers work harder for every out, and his defense at first base is elite.

Without him, the Dodgers lose a player who has been a consistent source of offense all season—especially against left-handers. Freeman slashed .290/.395/.520 against southpaws during the regular season, a level of production the Dodgers can’t simply replicate.

Lux's absence only compounds the issue. While not the slugger Freeman is, Lux has emerged as a key contributor, especially in situational hitting. His speed on the basepaths and ability to turn singles into doubles put pressure on opposing pitchers. In Game 2, the Dodgers were flat offensively, and losing two of their spark plugs against a pitcher who’s already dominated them is not ideal.

Both players should be available off the bench to pinch-hit later in the game.

The Bullpen Strategy

With Michael Kopech starting Game 6, manager Dave Roberts is leaning heavily on his bullpen—a strategy that has both its risks and rewards.

Kopech has been lights out in the postseason, giving up no runs in his six appearances, and he'll be tasked with setting the tone early. But the Dodgers will need their entire bullpen to be sharp, especially without the cushion of a full-strength lineup.

Roberts’ decision to start Kopech in a bullpen game is an interesting one, given that Kopech has spent the second half of the season as the Dodgers closer. Since coming to the Dodgers in a midseason trade from the Chicago White Sox, he has been stellar.

In his 24 regular-season appearances with the Dodgers, he posted a 1.13 ERA, striking out 29 in 24 innings. He’s earned the trust of Roberts, and rightfully so—his electric fastball and devastating slider could be just what the Dodgers need to neutralize the Mets early.

That said, relying on a parade of relievers comes with its own set of challenges. The Dodgers' bullpen has been strong all year, but in a do-or-die game, fatigue can be a factor. If Kopech can give them two solid innings, it will be up to a mix of arms, including Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Ryan Brasier, to hold the fort against a dangerous Mets lineup that includes Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

The Dodgers are 1-for-1 this postseason in bullpen games. Essentially, Game 6 comes down to a coin toss. Here’s hoping it’s heads.