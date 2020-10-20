Clayton Kershaw Dominates, as Dodgers Rock Rays 8-3 to Win Game 1 of World Series

During every game this postseason Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts scribbles frantically on a little notepad he keeps on him in the team's dugout. He writes down things he sees, matchups he likes, and future scenarios late in games he might find himself in.

Now more than ever does that notepad come in handy. It is of course Game 1 of the World Series, and the margin for error is microscopic. Any little thing can swing the outcome of a game.

Unless you have Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw made Roberts' job easy on Tuesday as the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed just one run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-3, in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

For the first time in history the World Series was held on a neutral field. So fans of both teams flocked to the brand new $1.2 Billion ballpark deep in the heart of Texas for a battle of baseball's best. The Rays, won an American League-best 40 games this season, the Dodgers won an MLB-best 43.

The Dodgers earned the victory by defeating one of the best young right-handers in the game in Tyler Glasnow.

The California native has been stellar in the postseason, but he's never faced an offense quite like the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger—sore shoulder and all—blasted a two-run shot off Glasnow in the bottom of the fourth to give the Dodgers a two-run lead. It was Bellinger's second homer in as many games.

BIG FLY BELLI. pic.twitter.com/rgvts4mCIw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

Kevin Kiemaier cut the lead in half with a line drive lazer that landed in the seats in right field.

The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.

Mookie Betts became the first player since Babe Ruth to have a walk and two stolen bases in the same inning of a World Series game when he led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, and then promptly stole second base—earning the entire country a free taco from Taco Bell. After a walk to Corey Seager, the Dodgers called a double-steal to move the runners to second and third.

The best @mookiebetts stat graphic you will ever see 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/OQetHp4hOv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

The three total stolen bases in the inning were the most in a World Series since the New York Giants did it against the Boston Red Sox in 1912.

Two batters later, Max Muncy grounded to first base and Yandy Diaz threw home. Betts slid under the tag and the Dodgers had a 3-1 lead.

Will Smith, Chris Taylor, and Kiké Hernandez all followed with RBI singles and the Dodgers handed Kershaw a five-run lead. For Glasnow, he became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow six or more runs and issue six or more walks in a World Series game. He did it by throwing 112 pitches, the most by a Rays' pitcher all season.

Entering the World Series, the Dodgers most valuable player was Betts. Not because of his 2018 AL MVP Award, or his championship pedigree. No, Betts is one of the only players on the Dodgers roster who played most of his career in the AL East, and therefore was unapologetically familiar with the Rays pitching staff.

Betts became the first player in World Series history to have a home run, two steals, and two runs scored in a game when he hammered a first-pitch sinker from left-hander Josh Fleming deep into the stands beyond the right field wall. Believe it or not, the home run was the first of the 2020 postseason for Betts and it ensured a blowout victory as the Dodgers took an 8-1 lead.

One pitch was all Mookie needed. pic.twitter.com/Jna3Le2g6E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

That would be all that Kershaw would need as he cruised through six innings on just 78 pitches. Kershaw's eight strikeouts moved him into second place on the all-time postseason strikeouts list with 201, just four shy of the record set by Justin Verlander.

Kershaw also is now tied for second place with the most games in postseason history with eight strikeouts, allowing one run or fewer with six.

More importantly, he put the Dodgers in control of the World Series.

Game 2 is on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:08PM PT.