Dodgers survive hitless night by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Orioles 6-3 and take 2 out of 3

Bobby Miller pitched five strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers survived an 0-for-5 outing by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3. 

Bobby Miller gave up two hits in five strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers survived an 0-for-5 outing by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Thursday night, taking two of three in the interleague matchup between two of baseball’s best teams.

Every Dodger except Ohtani had a hit as the team rapped out 14 hits while winning for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Japanese superstar flied out four times and was retired on a called third strike one night after he hit his 42nd home run and stole his 41st and 42nd bases.

Miller (2-3) allowed three runs, struck out three and walked three.

Evan Phillips pitched the ninth to earn his 17th save.

The Dodgers put up four runs on five hits in the fourth, extending their lead to 5-0.

Chris Taylor singled and Gavin Lux had a ground-rule double to open the inning before both scored on Austin Barnes' RBI double in his first game back from the injured list.

Barnes scored on Mookie Betts' single. Burch Smith came on and gave up an RBI single to Miguel Rojas.

The Orioles closed to 5-3 in the fifth on Colton Cowser’s three-run shot, just their second hit of the game. They finished with four hits.

Baltimore loaded the bases in the seventh off reliever Daniel Hudson. After two quick outs, he gave up a single to Jackson Holliday and back-to-back walks to Cowser and Adley Rutschman. Blake Treinen came in and got All-Star Gunnar Henderson on a swinging strikeout.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth and Tommy Edman's sacrifice fly with two outs extended their lead to 6-3.

Orioles starter Cade Povich (1-7) gave up five runs and 10 hits, struck out three and walked one.

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (shoulder) could be in line to start Sunday at Colorado. ... LHP Danny Coulombe (biceps) has resumed throwing off the mound.

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman returns Friday at Ariziona after missing three games to rest his broken right middle finger.

Orioles: RHP Albert Suárez (6-4, 3.18 ERA) makes his first start at Colorado since 2017 on Friday.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72) starts Friday.

