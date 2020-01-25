Dodgers to Hold FanFest at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot

The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium's Parking Lots P and N, outside the Top Deck and Right Field Reserve areas.

Admission is free but digital tickets are required and can only be claimed at online. Fans must also download the MLB Ballpark App on their smart phones, the exclusive way of presenting their digital tickets for admission. Parking is free. Parking gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Limited tickets for player autographs, player meet and greets, the opportunity to take a selfie with a player, behind-the-scenes tours and other VIP experiences are on sale at here.

Tickets for autograph sessions are $30. Tickets for the "Selfie Station" are $35 per selfie. Tickets for the clubhouse tour are $65 and $85 for the press box tour.

A portion of the proceeds from autograph and VIP experience tickets benefit the programs of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the team's official charity.

FanFest also includes a live stage program, a "Yard Sale" of past promotional items, and family friendly activities such as batting cages, game inflatables, a rock wall, carnival games, video games, live music and photo opportunities.

To allow fans the opportunity to maximize their time at FanFest, the Dodgers will offer a priority pass to give fans access to faster moving lines at select popular activities and autographs. Priority passes are available for purchase at here.