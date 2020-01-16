What to Know The Dodgers FanFest will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25 in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots P and N

Tickets for player autographs, opportunities to take selfies with players and other VIP experiences at the Dodgers eighth annual offseason FanFest went on sale Thursday.

Other VIP experiences include player meet and greets and tours of Dodger Stadium's clubhouses and press box.

Autograph sessions tickets are $30. Tickets for the "Selfie Station" are $35 per selfie. Tickets for the press box tour are $85 and $65 for the clubhouse tour.

A portion of the proceeds from autograph and VIP experience tickets benefit the programs of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the team's official charity.

The FanFest will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25 in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots P and N, outside of the Top Deck and Right Field Reserve areas. Admission is free but digital tickets are required and can only be claimed at Dodgers.com/FanFest.

Fans must also download the MLB.com Ballpark App on their smart phones, the exclusive way of presenting their digital tickets for admission. Parking is free. Parking gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

FanFest also includes a live stage program, a "Yard Sale" of past promotional items, and family friendly activities such as batting cages, game inflatables, a rock wall, carnival games, video games, live music and photo opportunities.

To allow fans the opportunity to maximize their time at FanFest, the Dodgers will offer a priority pass to give fans access to faster moving lines at select popular activities and autographs. Priority passes will be available for purchase at Dodgers.com/FanFest.