Dodgers to honor legacy of Fernando Valenzuela during pregame ceremony ahead of Game 1 of World Series against Yankees

This Friday night at Dodger Stadium, as the sun dips below Chavez Ravine, a hush will sweep over a packed house clad in Dodger blue. Underneath the October lights, Los Angeles will honor the legacy of a man who forever changed baseball’s heartbeat in this city: Fernando Valenzuela.

The 2024 World Series couldn’t be a more fitting backdrop—Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, a rematch of that fabled 1981 championship that Valenzuela not only pitched in, but shifted the momentum of the series during a dominant start in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

This time, the Dodgers will step onto the field carrying the memory of Valenzuela, the left-handed phenom who captured hearts across borders and transcended generations. Valenzuela, a true giant of the game, passed away on October 22nd at the age of 63, leaving an entire city mourning.

Valenzuela, the son of a farmer from Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico, was just 19 when he burst onto the scene in 1980. With an otherworldly screwball and a poise that belied his years, he quickly made the Los Angeles Dodgers synonymous with excitement, courage, and flair.

A year later, he did the unthinkable, becoming the first player to win both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards in the same season. The Dodgers would ride his arm all the way to a World Series victory over—who else?—the New York Yankees.

That year, “Fernandomania” swept across the country. Fans packed stadiums, hopeful to witness the magic of Valenzuela’s slow, mesmerizing windup and the fierce gaze to the sky that followed. With each pitch, he wasn’t just throwing a ball; he was pitching for Mexico, for his culture, and for every underdog out there.

The Dodgers plan to honor Valenzuela with a moving ceremony before Game 1 of the World Series. The team has asked fans to be in their seats by 4:25 p.m. to catch every moment, including a powerful tribute video on DodgerVision.

A commemorative No. 34 patch will be worn by every player throughout the series, while a mural gracing the left field wall will remind fans of his impact on every visit to the stadium.

Dodger Stadium’s Left Field Pavilion will feature a mariachi performance led by Julian Torres and Deyra Barrera, capturing the vibrant spirit Valenzuela brought to the game. It’s a reminder that, even though Fernando is gone, his story—filled with grit, talent, and tenacity—will live on, echoed in the strings of every guitar and the trumpet’s call.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred paid tribute to Valenzuela’s cultural and historical significance.

“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation,” Manfred shared in a statement. “His rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomania.’ Following his career, Fernando became an ambassador for the sport, consistently supporting its growth across his home country.”

As Game 1 draws near, fans are left with an undeniable feeling that Valenzuela’s presence is woven into this series. Dodger Stadium, that historic field he graced with his unforgettable performances, will now stand as a memorial to his memory. The left field wall mural and the jerseys bearing his iconic No. 34 are all reminders that while Valenzuela has left us, he’ll never be gone from Dodger hearts.

“Hopefully, we can bring home a World Series home,” said Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts when asked if wearing the patch in Fernando Valenzuela’s honor will give the team extra motivation. “Each win is for him.”

This World Series—this clash of titans between the Dodgers and Yankees—isn’t just about baseball. It’s a celebration of a legacy that was never merely confined to the game. For all the fans who lived through “Fernandomania” and for the new generations that only know his legend, this tribute will be a reminder: Fernando Valenzuela didn’t just play for the Dodgers; he helped define what it means to be one.

As the Dodgers face off against the Yankees on Friday night, the stadium may be louder than ever, but a moment of silence will echo longest, as Dodgers Nation says goodbye to its legend, Fernando Valenzuela.