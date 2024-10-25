Dodgers will wear No. 34 patch in honor of Fernando Valenzuela during 2024 World Series against Yankees

As the Los Angeles Dodgers step onto the field for the 2024 World Series, fans won’t just see them in their iconic blue and white—they’ll see the number 34 emblazoned on their sleeves, honoring one of the most beloved Dodgers of all time, Fernando Valenzuela.

The tribute comes just days after the legendary left-hander’s passing at 63, a sudden and somber reminder of the legacy he leaves behind.

From his historic rookie season that captured the hearts of baseball fans worldwide, known as “Fernandomania,” to his steady, unwavering impact on the Dodgers franchise and the Los Angeles community, Valenzuela’s memory will be felt as strongly as it was lived.

“Fernandomania” was more than a flash in the pan; it was a phenomenon that transcended the sport, a moment that wrapped a city, a country, and an entire sport into the whirlwind that was Fernando Valenzuela.

In 1981, Valenzuela’s rookie season launched with an unforgettable streak of complete-game wins that solidified his stardom. That year, he led the Dodgers to a World Series title over the Yankees, a feat he accomplished with his signature screwball, a pitch rarely seen, let alone mastered, in the modern game.

Fernando Valenzuela, the 1981 NL Cy Young Winner, died on Tuesday at age 63.

As a young Mexican pitcher in a city brimming with Mexican-American pride, Valenzuela became a symbol of cultural connection, and the city’s adoration of him was unbreakable.

Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers’ first baseman, remembered just how much Valenzuela meant to fans while addressing the media ahead of the 2024 World Series on Tuesday.

“You saw it when we retired his number; all the people that came out. I never saw my stepmom so excited to see someone in person than she was to see Fernando,” Freeman said. “That was her era, and that was her hero.”

Valenzuela’s impact spans generations, from those who packed Dodger Stadium in 1981 to the young fans who now hear the legend through their parents and grandparents.

Valenzuela transformed Dodger Stadium into a multi-national, multi-cultural venue, paving the way for Asian players like Shohei Ohtani. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

The Dodgers retired Valenzuela’s number in August 2023—a rare honor for a player who wasn’t yet in the Hall of Fame. Now, with his first name and number stitched into their sleeves, the Dodgers carry the spirit of No. 34 with them in the Series against the Yankees, the same opponent Valenzuela bested during his rookie year’s magical run.

“Hopefully, we can bring home a World Series home,” said Dodgers’ outfielder Mookie Betts when asked if wearing the patch in Fernando Valenzuela’s honor will give the team extra motivation. “Each win is for him.”

Current Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell, one of the few to throw Valenzuela’s signature screwball, reflected on Valenzuela’s influence during World Series media day on Thursday.

“He kind of paved the way for me,” Honeywell shared. “Whenever I was throwing a screwball growing up, I could tell all my buddies … Fernando Valenzuela threw a pitch that I throw now.” Honeywell, now hoping to channel Valenzuela’s prowess on baseball’s biggest stage, added, “If you’re a screwballer, you’re a screwballer. I still throw it. I’ll turn one loose for him.”

Valenzuela’s Dodgers career spanned 11 seasons, highlighted by six consecutive All-Star appearances and an indelible mark on the organization. With a 141-116 record and a 3.31 ERA, he was more than just a reliable ace—he was a beloved figure both on and off the field, with an enduring humility and quiet kindness.

Dodgers fans adored him not just for his talent, but for his character. He never sought the limelight, always understanding that his fame was a platform for others’ joy rather than his own.

As the Dodgers battle the Yankees under the bright lights of October, fans will see more than a patch; they’ll see a legacy. Valenzuela’s memory, stitched into the fabric of the team, reflects the timeless connection between Los Angeles and its adopted son. The Dodgers have often been a beacon of hope and tradition for fans across generations, and now, with No. 34 on their jerseys, they’re carrying that torch with Fernando’s spirit by their side.