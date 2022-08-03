Kirk Gibson's improbable home run. Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014. Hank Aaron's home run to break Babe Ruth's decades-old record in 1974.

Those are just some of the moments forever documented in sports history by the great Vin Scully, the Dodgers poet laureate for 67 seasons. The beloved storyteller who always seemed to find the right words to capture a moment died Tuesday at his Southern California home.

We'd like to hear your favorite memories of the Dodgers great. Share your favorite memories of Scully below.

