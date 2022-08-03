Vin Scully

Share Your Favorite Memories of Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully

A storyteller who seemed to effortlessly find the words that captured great moments in baseball history, Vin Scull died Tuesday at 94.

Kirk Gibson's improbable home run. Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014. Hank Aaron's home run to break Babe Ruth's decades-old record in 1974.

Those are just some of the moments forever documented in sports history by the great Vin Scully, the Dodgers poet laureate for 67 seasons. The beloved storyteller who always seemed to find the right words to capture a moment died Tuesday at his Southern California home.

We'd like to hear your favorite memories of the Dodgers great. Share your favorite memories of Scully below.

This article tagged under:

Vin ScullyDodgers
