Los Angeles is truly the City of Champions.

Back in December, we showed you what the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 Championship rings looked like.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On Friday, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers turn, as the reigning World Series Champions returned to Dodger Stadium for their home opener and ring ceremony.

For the last six months, the Dodgers have kept images and details of the ring under wraps, but minutes prior to the pregame ceremony, they released the first photos.

World Series Champions has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/lrlQ1cwms8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 9, 2021

The ring was hand-crafted by Jostens, the industry leader for custom rings made for professional sports teams. Jostens has previously partnered with the Los Angeles Rams for their 2018 NFC Championship Ring, the Los Angeles Raiders for their Super Bowl XVIII Ring, and the Los Angeles Lakers for their ’82, ’85, ’87 and ’88 NBA Championship Rings.

"The Dodgers incredible 2020 season resulted in what can only be described as one of the most unique and unforgettable World Series in MLB history, and we are honored to have been trusted to be the Official Jeweler of the Los Angeles Dodgers and celebrate their World Series victory,” said Chris Poitras VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Dodgers organization has an incredibly rich championship history and to be a part of that is truly a privilege. This ring celebrates the Dodgers relentless determination and success that ultimately lead to their 2020 World Series win."

The Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Rings

Much like the Lakers rings, the designers wanted to tell the story of the 2020 season within the ring itself. It features 14-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and sapphires. In total, the Dodgers 2020 World Series rings feature approximately 222 round diamonds, 10 princess-cut diamonds, 45 custom-cut genuine sapphires, and eight round genuine sapphires. The ring weighs an astonishing 11 carats.

The face of the ring features the familiar LA logo, which is hand-crafted from 17 custom-cut genuine sapphires and is set atop a baseball diamond. Within the base paths themselves are 16 dazzling pavé-set diamonds and each base (first, second, third and home plate) are individual princess-cut diamonds. The interior of the baseball diamond is composed of 29 additional diamonds that represent the number of home runs hit by the Dodgers at Globe Life Field during the postseason in the bubble.

There are an additional 16 custom-cut sapphires and a halo of 44 diamonds that surround the logo and baseball diamond. Surrounding the logo is the words "World Champions," the deserved title for the seven-time winners.

Cascading down the sides of the ring are 96 spectacular diamonds. Those diamonds are enhanced on the edges of the ring by six more princess-cut diamonds representing the six World Series titles the Dodgers have won in Los Angeles. Combined on both edges are 12 princess-cut sapphires for the 12 home runs the Dodgers hit during the 2020 World Series.

The left side of the ring features the name of the recipient, and for members of the team, their uniform number set in diamonds. In the center of the left side of the ring is a red and blue ceramic Dodger logo. The MLB logo is located above it on the upper right corner.

The right side of the ring has the words "Los Angeles" engraved above a brilliant yellow gold World Series trophy. In the center of the trophy, surrounded by the pennants of all 30 MLB teams is a single accented large diamond. To the left and the right of that diamond is the number "20" for the year of the championship. The 2020 year is set with 36 diamonds underlined by eight round sapphires, which represent the eight consecutive National League West division titles won by the Dodgers since 2013 to 2020. The right side of the ring also includes subtle images of palm trees to represent Southern California proudly.

Additional details and Easter eggs can be found inside the ring. Each player's personal signature is located there along with a blue enamel LA logo. Next to the logo, the complete results of the Dodgers 2020 postseason run to the title. 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0 over the San Diego Padres, 4-3 over the Atlanta Braves, and finally, 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series.

"For 32 years Los Angeles waited for this moment, this team and this ring – and all that it represents. Jostens did a spectacular job designing these rings which represent the sacrifice, determination and fortitude demonstrated by our players, coaches and entire organization to win a championship while overcoming unprecedented challenges," said Stan Kasten, Dodger President and CEO. “We are so proud of this team and thrilled to have presented them with their rings today in front of the best fans in baseball."

However, the excellence and detail involved in making this spectacular work of art does not end at the ring itself. Each ring comes with a custom made Dodgers blue box featuring a personalized nameplate for the recipient, a rotating ring platform that spins when opened, and an interior light that cascades down on the ring itself. Underneath the lid of the box, is an LCD screen that plays a four-minute highlight video of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 season on repeat. The video is complete with music and sound and starts from the beginning of the video each time the box is opened. According to Jostens, it is the most elaborate championship ring box ever created.

Are you jealous yet? Well fans can also purchase their own version of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series ring on a limited edition basis for a price tag of $35,000. If that's too hefty of a price tag for you, Dodger fans can head over to www.jostens.com/dodgers where they can capture a piece of history with their own custom Dodgers jewelry to commemorate the World Series. All the pieces available are inspired by the Dodgers official Championship Ring.