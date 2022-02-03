How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets? Here's What it Will Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVI

Welcome to Los Angeles where Super Bowl LVI is the hottest ticket in town.

If you haven't heard by now, this year's Super Bowl between the home team Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is the most expensive in NFL history.

That makes sense considering it's been two years since the Super Bowl was held at full capacity. Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida was at reduced capacity because of COVID-19 and Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV in Miami hosted 65,000 fans.

This year's Super Bowl at the NFL's crown jewel SoFi Stadium is expected to expand to hold over 100,240 fans for the big game. With attendance and viewership up in 2021-22, it's no surprise that Super Bowl LVI is the most expensive in history.

That means if fans want to experience the nearly $6 billion state-of-the-art stadium firsthand, they'll need to shell out a substantial amount of cash in order to experience it. For many Angelenos that want to witness their local team bring home the first NFL Championship to Los Angeles since Tom Flores led the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, it's going to cost a pretty penny.

On the flip side, for fans in Ohio that want to wave goodbye to the cold weather in the Midwest for a chance to say hello to the sunshine of Hollywood, and a chance to witness the Cincinnati Bengals bring home the first title in their franchise history, then be prepared to break the bank for the big game.

Regardless of where you're travelling from for Super Bowl LVI here's all the ticket information you need:

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take place on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at approximately 3:30PM PT on NBC.

How can I buy tickets?

Unless you happen to know someone who works for the NFL, or a player on either the Rams or Bengals, the best place for fans to purchase tickets to Super Bowl LVI is on the secondary market. Ticket sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, TickPick, and Ticket IQ are just some of the best sites and vendors available to buy tickets. Vendors are also saying that Super Bowl LVI is creating the second highest supply of tickets in history. That means that plenty of tickets are still available.

How much does a ticket for Super Bowl LVI cost?

Talk about a loaded question! Thankfully we have the answer for you.

Every vendor has different data and information, but as of the publication of this article, the average ticket price on the secondary market is currently selling for a record-breaking $10,086 per ticket. The lowest price ticket, known in the industry as the "get-in price," is currently $6,645, but according to experts at TicketIQ, those prices are steadily dropping and could be into the $5,000 range by this weekend.

The single most expensive ticket listed is currently available for $66,036 and a 12-person suite is currently available for a whopping $940,000.

Is this normal?

Yes and no. Rising costs and high inflation over the last two years have definitely led to the increase in ticket prices. Also, the fact that this is the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in nearly 30 years—the last Super Bowl in LA was held at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993—and the Rams are playing in it has also led to the increase in prices.

For comparison, here are the five most expensive and in-demand Super Bowls in NFL history:

1. Super Bowl LVI (Bengals vs. Rams): $10,086 average resale price

2. Super Bowl LV (Bucs vs. Chiefs): $8,609

3. Super Bowl LIV (49ers vs. Chiefs): $7,172

4. Super Bowl LII (Patriots vs. Eagles): $5,373

5. Super Bowl LIII (Rams vs. Patriots): $4,657

Does it matter where I sit?

Actually, it does. If you want the VIP treatment, it's going to easily cost you over $50,000. VIP section tickets on the Bengals side of the field are currently selling for as high as $52,2997 and on the Rams side of the field for $66,036.

If you're a Bengals fan, the average ticket price of Cincinnati's side of the field starts at $8,425 compared to $9,121 on the Rams side. Most of these tickets are loactated in the middle levels (200 and 300 sections) of SoFi Stadium.

If you want to sit behind the end zones in the upper levels (400 and 500 sections), the ticket prices are comparable regardless of which end zone you choose. The Rams end zone is currently selling for as low as $6,238 and the Bengals end zone for $6,662.

When is the best time to buy Super Bowl Tickets?

According to TicketIQ and other vendors we spoke with, the best time to buy Super Bowl tickets is traditionally the day before the big game or two days before the big game. That suggests that ticket prices will continue to drop leading up to Sunday, February 13, 2022.