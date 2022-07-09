How to watch the Angels vs. Orioles on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

A pair of All-Star starters will go up against the suddenly surging Baltimore Orioles this Sunday on Peacock.

Mike Trout, hitting .271 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs, and Shohei Ohtani, a two-way star who is hitting .262 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs and has also gone 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA on the mound, were named to the AL All-Star team on Friday. The announcement came as no surprise for the superstar duo.

What is more of a surprise is the success that the Orioles have been experiencing this season. That continued Friday against the Angels in a thrilling comeback win for their sixth consecutive victory. Trailing by two runs and down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Orioles strung four hits together, capped with a walk-off single by Trey Mancini for a 5-4 win.

The two teams continue their series this weeked. Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game on Peacock.

How can I watch the Angels vs. Orioles on Sunday?

The Angels vs. Orioles game will be streamed on Peacock this Sunday, July 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti is on play-by-play duties for all 18 games in the MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. Benetti will be joined by Angels analyst Mark Gubicza, a former 14-year MLB pitcher, and Orioles analyst Ben McDonald, the 1989 No. 1 overall pick by Baltimore.

Where can I watch Peacock?

Peacock is available on Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Of the 30 MLB teams, 24 will appear on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will each play three times, leading all teams in appearances.

Here is the remaining 2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule with eight games to go:

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays, July 17 at noon ET

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, July 24 at noon ET

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays, July 31 at noon ET

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians, Aug. 7 at noon ET

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals, Aug. 14 at noon ET

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Aug. 21 at noon ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins, Aug. 28 at noon ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates, Sept. 4 at noon ET

What’s next for the Angels and Orioles?

After this affair, the Angels will head back to Los Angeles to host the Houston Astros in a three-game series.

The Orioles will leave Baltimore and head to Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series.