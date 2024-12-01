LA Galaxy head to record-extending 10th MLS Cup after Dejan Joveljic's late heroics

The LA Galaxy are heading back to familiar territory: the MLS Cup.

On a cool and crisp Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, the Galaxy edged past the Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference Final, securing their place in the league’s championship match for a record-extending 10th time.

It was Dejan Joveljic who delivered the decisive blow, sparking wild celebrations in the 86th minute.

With the game teetering on a knife’s edge, the Serbian striker latched onto a clever through-ball from Riqui Puig and fired a low shot past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who had been stellar throughout the match.

DEJAN JOVELJIC SCORES AND THE @LAGalaxy ARE MINUTES AWAY FROM VICTORY! 👊



Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1V0b6uFbdt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 1, 2024

The roar of the Galaxy faithful reverberated around the stadium, a sound as familiar as the sight of their team chasing silverware.

A Match of Narrow Margins

From the opening whistle, the game was as tense as it was tactical. The Galaxy, determined to impose themselves on home turf, controlled possession early, with Puig orchestrating the midfield like a maestro.

Seattle, ever the playoff veterans, absorbed the pressure and threatened on the counterattack through Jordan Morris.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock. In the first half, LA’s Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, and Marco Reus all saw efforts get saved by Frei.

The second half saw much of the same: tightly contested midfield battles, defensive organization, and fleeting moments of brilliance with both teams hoping for a goal.

Joveljic's Moment of Glory

As the minutes ticked away, it seemed extra time might be inevitable. But then came Joveljic, whose knack for late-game heroics has become his trademark. The 25-year-old striker, who has often thrived as a substitute, delivered when it mattered most, cementing his status as a big-game player.

A Chance at History

With the victory, the Galaxy are now one win away from claiming their sixth MLS Cup, a record that would further cement their legacy as the league’s most decorated franchise. Standing in their way will be the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Red Bulls.

For head coach Greg Vanney, the journey to this point has been one of resilience and belief.

Looking Ahead

As the Galaxy prepare for their next challenge, the city of Los Angeles is once again abuzz with championship anticipation. This storied club, with its rich history and star-studded past, is on the brink of another chapter of glory.

For the second time in as many months, a decorated LA sports team will host a NY sports team with a championship on the line. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in six games to win the 2024 World Series. Could the LA Galaxy do the same to the Red Bulls?

The countdown to December 7 begins.