LA Rams Expected to Make Sophie Luoto One of the Highest Ranking Female Executives in NFL

The Los Angeles Rams are about to make a groundbreaking promotion.

The team is expected to promote current manager of business and executive operations, Sophie Luoto, to director of football operations, a source has told NBC LA.

Once the promotion is official, Luoto, 31, will become one of the highest-ranking female executives in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers became the first female to coach in the Super Bowl when the Niners lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Super Bowl LIV.

The Cleveland Browns recently hired Callie Brownson as their chief of staff after a stint as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills.

Bruce Warwick was the Rams previous director of football operations, but he recently left the position to become the chief of staff at Florida State University.

In the role, Luoto is expected to be responsible for the team's travel schedule, as well as the team's training camp in Irvine, and practice facility in Thousand Oaks.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports was the first to report Luoto's promotion.