LAFC ups Win Streak to Six With 5-0 Rout Over Charlotte

Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC. 

By Associated Press

 Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela's eighth goal in the 73rd for a 3-0 lead. Cristian Arango's team-high 12th goal of the season made it 4-0 three minutes later.

LAFC's final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.

Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.

