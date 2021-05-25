Lakers Even Series With 109-102 Win Over Suns, Anthony Davis Scores 34

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 of their best-of-seven first round playoff series to the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis took responsibility for the loss. Davis

Anthony Davis struggled in Game 1 with just XX points and took responsibility for the loss.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"This is on me," said Davis who struggled with just 13 points. "There's no way we're winning a game, let alone a series if I play this way. This one is on me. I take full responsibility for sure."

And take responsibility he did. Davis finished with a game-high 34 points and the Lakers evened the series with the Suns, 109-102, on Tuesday night in Phoenix. With the victory, the Lakers captured home-court advantage as the series heads back to Los Angeles.

Davis not only played 40 minutes in the game, he gave the Lakers everything they needed on Tuesday, including a clutch performance down the stretch. Davis took over with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points during that stretch, draining a dagger three-pointer, and hitting six free throws. That performance doesn't even include his defensive efforts, including a block on Suns' big man, DeAndre Ayton.

"I was locked in," said Davis after the game. "My performance on Sunday was terrible. I wanted to make sure I made a statement this game."

In addition to his 34 points, Davis had ten rebounds and seven assists.

More to come…