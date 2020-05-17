Lakers Training Center Opened For Individual Player Sessions

The Los Angeles Lakers training center in El Segundo was opened Saturday for individual player sessions only under a strict protocol established by the NBA, team doctors and guidance from government health officials.

Feedback received from local government officials indicates that the specialized individual player activities fall under the "rehabilitation and physical wellness'' category of the Los Angeles County health order.

The NBA announced April 27 that May 8 would be the earliest day to reopen team practice facilities for player workouts. The NBA set rules to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train that include having no more than four players in the facility at any one time and no head or assistant coaches participating.

The league also prohibited group activities such as practices and scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.

The NBA suspended play following the conclusion of play March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.