LeBron James Teams Up With Crypto.com to Bring Digital Education to Students

The multi-year partnership will include teaching blockchain technology to inner-city school children

By Marsha Green

LeBron James' legacy off the court continues to expand.

The NBA star has announced a multi-year partnership between Crypto.com and the LeBron James Family Foundation that looks to help educate students on the digital currency.

The cryptocurrency platform will launch a series of educational and job training initiatives about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and related technologies.

"Building on a strong basis of educational empowerment, the partnership will give students and families connected to the I PROMISE program access to the tools and educational resources needed to participate and succeed in building Web3, the future of the internet," the LeBron James Family Foundation said in its press release.

Crypto.com will provide in-person and virtual experts that will teach the more than 1,000 I PROMISE participants about Web3 and other technology concepts.

James' I PROMISE program, which partnered with the Akron Public Schools in 2018, serves more than 1,600 students and their entire families with family programming and fundamental resources to help them be successful in school and beyond. 

"Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” James said. "Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion. I'm looking forward to working with them to bring these opportunities to my community."

This partnership is the latest venture of Crypto.com after recently taking over the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers’ stadium’s naming rights, changing the Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena, and becoming the jersey sponsor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

