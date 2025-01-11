Lakers-Spurs and Clippers-Hornets games on Saturday postponed amid wildfires

The NBA has announced that they have postponed games between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, as well as the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets, originally scheduled for Saturday night. The games are being postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California and will be rescheduled for a later date.

"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles are and the game postponements ensures no resources will be diverted to the wildfire response efforts," the league said in a statement.

It’s official. NBA has postponed Lakers and Clippers games originally scheduled for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/SVp7nE3Y7F — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 11, 2025

In addition to postponing the games, the NBA also announced that the league, in collobration with the NBA Players Association would be donating one million dollars to the wildfire relief efforts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts."

This is the third consecutive day that professional sports teams in Los Angeles have had to postpone games. The NHL postponed a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames originally scheduled for Wednesday. The NBA postponed the Lakers-Hornets game originally scheduled for Thursday, and finally, the NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams home playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings originally set to take place at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Many teams, players, coaches and athletes have been affected by the devastation and destruction of the Los Angeles wildfires. Lakers' head coach J.J. Redick lost his home in the fires. Clippers' superstar Kawhi Leonard stepped away from the team to assist his family because of the wildfires, Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr's childhood home was lost, LAFC star forward Carlos Vela lost his home in Malibu, as did Angel City defender Ali Riley.

For those looking to contribute, donations to several organizations that are on the front lines of providing help and relief to families and first responders are still being accepted. Every dollar counts as the city fights to recover from one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its history.



Here’s how you can help those affected by the wildfires.