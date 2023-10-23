Kicks on the court: Every NBA player with a signature shoe deal

It’s one thing to wear your name on the back of your jersey in an NBA game. It’s another to wear your name on your feet.

Some of the biggest stars in the NBA have their own signature line of sneakers. Whether it’s the country’s biggest retailers, up-and-coming companies or international corporations, players can build their brands like never before.

Here’s a look at the hoopers with signature shoe deals:

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Nike?

The KD16 sneakers worn by Kevin Durant. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paul George

Ja Morant

Devin Booker

Nike’s lineup features many of the best players in the game today.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have two of the NBA’s longest-lasting signature shoe runs. James has been with Nike since 2003, when he signed a $90 million agreement as an 18-year-old that has since turned into a lifetime deal. Durant joined the company in 2007 after playing a year at Texas. LeBron and Nike have partnered for 21 official shoes, while Durant has reached 16. In April, he joined James and Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to land lifetime deals with the company.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined Nike in 2017 and released his debut signature shoe, the Zoom Freak 1, in the summer of 2019. The Freak 5 came out this offseason.

Paul George also has his own line of Nike kicks. He has released five sets of PG basketball shoes with the PG 6 coming soon, according to the company.

Ja Morant and Devin Booker are the newest NBA players to get their own Nike signature shoes. Morant debuted the Ja 1 on Christmas Day and Booker’s Book 1 will come out next spring.

While they may not have their own shoe line, there are additional NBA players who have Nike deals. Chief among them is reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who tied his wedding band to his Nike Air Zoom GT Jump shoes throughout his championship season. Generational No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has also signed with the company.

Nike has a WNBA signature athlete in Sabrina Ionescu. The New York Liberty guard debuted the Sabrina 1 during the 2023 season, making her the 12th player in WNBA history to get a signature shoe.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Adidas?

The Dame 8 sneakers worn by Damian Lillard. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Derrick Rose

James Harden

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Trae Young

Anthony Edwards

Adidas stopped producing the NBA’s uniforms in 2017, but it still has a talented group of players signed to deals.

The oldest active player with his own Adidas shoe is Derrick Rose. The former Chicago Bulls phenom signed a whopping 14-year, $190 million deal with Adidas shortly after his 2010-11 MVP season. He is still cranking out new shoes with the retailer, most recently releasing the Adizero Rose 1.5s.

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard has sold eight editions of signature shoes with Adidas, James Harden is up to Vol. 7 with the company, Donovan Mitchell is on his D.O.N. Issue #4 and the Trae Young 3 debuted in August.

The company announced a new addition to its signature lineup in September with Anthony Edwards. It said it will release more details about the upcoming AE 1 in December.

Candace Parker is another WNBA player who got her own signature shoe. The WNBA champion with the Chicago Sky donned the Adidas Ace Versatility back in 2011 and the Exhibit Select CP shoes are currently available.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Jordan Brand?

The Tatum 1 sneakers of Jayson Tatum. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Zion Williamson

Luka Doncic

Jayson Tatum

Russell Westbrook

Jordan’s sneaker dominance didn’t end when MJ hung up his kicks.

Jordan Brand is one of the biggest suppliers for shoes across the NBA. While it’s tough to live up to the legacy of No. 23, four All-Stars have their own signature kicks with the company.

Russell Westbrook continues to collaborate with Jordan, with the Why Not .6 being his most recent shoe. The rest of their active signature lineup is headlined by three of the most talented young players in the league.

Zion Williamson joined Jordan in 2019 and launched his signature series with the Zion 3 in September. Luka Doncic debuted his Luka 1 ahead of the 2022-23 season and is now sporting the Luka 2. Jayson Tatum joined the fold last season with the release of the Tatum 1.

Chris Paul signed with Jordan Brand back in 2006 and released a dozen signature shoes. The most recent one, the CP3.12, came out in 2019.

Satou Sabally of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings is also a Jordan partner. While she doesn’t have her own signature line, she did get her own colorway for the Air Jordan 37.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Under Armour?

The Curry 11 sneakers worn by Stephen Curry. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Steph Curry

Under Armour has partnered with two NBA MVPs.

Steph Curry made a big splash in the shoe game when he signed with the company back in 2013. The Golden State Warriors icon wore Nike shoes for the first four years of his pro career before joining Under Armour, which only entered the NBA marketplace a few years prior.

The deal has blossomed for both Curry and Under Armour. The Curry Collection is onto its 11th edition and the tandem announced the launch of the Curry Brand in November 2020.

Joel Embiid signed with Under Armour in 2018 and introduced the UA Embiid One in August 2020. While he wore the shoes during a game last season, the company no longer sells them and the 2022-23 NBA MVP is now tied to Skechers.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with New Balance?

The Kawhi III sneakers worn by Kawhi Leonard. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard

Joining New Balance certainly seemed like an on-brand move for noted “fun guy” Kawhi Leonard, but it’s been a successful partnership.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward signed with the brand in 2018 and debuted the New Balance OMN1S during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. He got his own signature set, the KAWHI, in 2020. The KAWHI 4 will come out in February 2024.

New Balance has added considerably to its roster in recent years. Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray and Tyrese Maxey are among the other NBA players signed with the company. Stanford women’s basketball forward Cameron Brink is also a New Balance athlete through an NIL deal.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Puma?

The MB.03 shoes worn by LaMelo Ball. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball

The 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year moved on from his family’s company and into the Puma family.

The youngest Ball brother officially announced his first signature shoe, the MB.01, at the start of his sophomore season. The MB.03 came out in October.

Other notable players with Puma deals are R.J. Barrett, Michael Porter Jr., Marcus Smart and 2023 No. 3 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson.

Puma also has a signature line with the 2023 WNBA MVP. Breanna Stewart debuted the Stewie 1 at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game and released the Stewie 2 this summer.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Chinese companies?

The KT8 sneakers worn by Klay Thompson. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Klay Thompson

Gordon Hayward

Jimmy Butler

C.J. McCollum

Austin Reaves

A handful of NBA players went overseas to get their signature shoe lines.

Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward have deals with Anta, a Chinese sports equipment company. Thompson signed with the company in 2014 and recently released the Anta KT9, while Hayward joined in 2018 and released the GH4 in 2023.

Kyrie Irving landed with Anta after Nike cut ties with him in the aftermath of him posting a link to a documentary containing antisemitic material. He has collaborated on colorways for the Anta Shock Wave 5 Pro but does not yet have a signature shoe like he did with Nike.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler (JB1) and C.J. McCollum (CJ2) have signature shoes with Li-Ning and Austin Reaves has shoes with Rigorer.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with their other companies?

The AG 4.0 sneakers worn by Aaron Gordon. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins

Aaron Gordon

Spencer Dinwiddie

After initially being an Adidas athlete, Andrew Wiggins has his own signature shoe with Peak. Wiggins played college hoops at Kansas, an Adidas school, before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played his first six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and struck a deal with Peak once he was with the Warriors.

Aaron Gordon also went from Adidas to another company. The Denver Nuggets forward inked a deal with 361 Degrees, a company based out of China. His AG 4.0 shoes went on sale in August.

Spencer Dinwiddie took matters into his own hands and sells K8IROS shoes on his website.