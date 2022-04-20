Rams Head to Hollywood Hills For 2022 NFL Draft

The Super Bowl Champions are heading to the Hollywood Hills.

After drafting from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House located inside a sprawling and beautiful beachside home in Malibu during the entirety of the 2021 NFL Draft, the draft house returns in 2022 as the Los Angeles Rams will operate from a luxurious 67,000 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills.

The home includes a large patio with gorgeous views of the city, a game room, a skate ramp, a swimming pool/jacuzzi, and even features a golf simulator.

The Super Bowl LVI winners first partnered with Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, prior to the NFL Draft in 2021. Rams' general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay enjoyed the unique AirBnB experience of a draft house so much, they wanted to do it again in 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are thrilled to once again rewrite the rules with Rocket Mortgage and host our draft at the breathtaking Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills,” said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. “Starting with our inaugural Draft House and culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LVI, last year we set the standard for how an NFL team operates. We can’t wait to build on that success off-the-field as Les and Sean continue to build a championship team on-the-field.”

Snead and McVay will work out of the Hollywood Hills home April 28-30 during the entirety of the NFL Draft. The Rams do not have any first or second round picks this year. Their first pick is a compensatory pick from the Detroit Lions, is in Round 3, the 104th pick overall.

In a new twist this year, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will be opened to the public through a contest where one lucky winner will get to visit the house and play the role of General Manager for the day.

The Rams will give the media a behind-the-scenes look at the Hollywood Hills home earlier next week, with live draft coverage taking place inside the home throughout the draft.

In addition to the aforementioned amenities, the Rams also collaborated with several prominent Los Angeles artists to create unique and one-of-a-kind artwork to decorate the Hollywood Hills home.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will remain with the Rams throughout the month of May, hosting exclusive experiences for the organization and fans.

Fans interested in participating in the sweepstakes to visit the Rocket Mortgage Draft House and play the role of General Manager for the day are encouraged to enter the contest at www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.

The winner will not only enjoy all the amenities the house has to offer, they will also win a three-day, two-night stay in a nearby Hollywood Hotel.

All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be broadcast on the NFL Network and ESPN.

Below are some more images of the fabulous Hollywood Hills home: