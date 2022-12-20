Guillermo Ochoa appears bound for Italy.

The 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper reportedly is leaving Club América for Serie A side Salernitana in Italy on a free transfer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Serie A side Salernitana are set to sign Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on a free transfer. 🚨🇲🇽 @SkySport @DiMarzio #transfers



Contract will be valid until June 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZBG5Thtdff — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

The deal, which reportedly will be completed as soon as Thursday, will last until June 2023, when the Serie A season ends ahead of the summer transfer window.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Memo Ochoa has agreed terms with Salernitana and he will fly to Italy on Thursday in order to complete move to Serie A. 🚨🇲🇽 #transfers



It’s a free move as his contract with America’s set to expire. pic.twitter.com/XQbnnGkYml — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

América finished the apertura (opening) tournament of the 2022-23 Liga MX season in first place on the table but lost to Toluca in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Ochoa, who was in his second stint with América after rising to stardom from 2004-2011, has previously played in multiple European leagues. He had tenures with French side Ajaccio (2011-2014), Spanish sides Málaga (2014-2016) and Granada (2016-2017), and Belgian club Standard Liège (2017-2019) before returning to his boyhood club in 2019.

Salernitana will mark Ochoa’s first venture in Italy, with the club currently in 12th place in the Serie A table. The Garnets have conceded 24 goals through 15 games, with 31-year-old Italian goalie Luigi Sepe starting every match.

Ochoa is coming off a solid run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Mexico despite El Tri’s elimination in the group stage, which included saving a penalty against Robert Lewandowski in the Group C opener.