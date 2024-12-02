Rose Bowl

What's next for the Rose Bowl? See renderings of projects planned for the historic venue

Changes are coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena over the next five years.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Renderings depicts a new videoboard and field level end zone seating planned for the Rose Bowl.
Rose Bowl Operating Company

A new field-level endzone club and an enormous videoboard are some of the improvements planned for the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the stadium's operating company announced Monday.

The new seating area next to the south end zone, one of the country's largest videoboards, technology and connectivity upgrades and other seating improvements are among the projects planned for the storied venue that opened in October 1922.

The more than 70-year-old marquee sign that has welcomed generations of football, soccer and other sports fans was refurbished and a stadium sound system upgrade was completed ahead of the college football season -- UCLA's first in the Big Ten Conference -- as part of the campaign. The sound system overhaul was the Rose Bowl's first since the 1990s.

Some of the projects, including the end zone field club, will be completed in 2026 with another round planned following the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Phase II will include improvements to seating and the state-of-the-art videoboard.

Projects planned as part of what's dubbed The Last Legacy Campaign will be led by privately-raised funds and contributions from the venue’s third-party partners and vendors, the Rose Bowl Operating Company said.

The cost of all of the projects is estimated to be a total of $75 million to $85 million.

The stadium will host a New Year's Day quarterfinal in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

